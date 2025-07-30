NewsLatest NewsTFT News

PH Seeks International Aid for Release of Filipino Sailors Held by Houthis

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 seconds ago

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced on Tuesday that it will seek assistance from allied nations to help secure the release of nine Filipino seafarers currently detained by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The Iran-backed militant group recently released footage of crew members from the cargo ships Eternity C and Magic Seas, asserting they had “rescued” the sailors after their attacks. Human Rights Watch has condemned the detention as illegal and labeled the Houthi actions as potential war crimes. The U.S. has gone further, accusing the group of abduction.

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega confirmed the detention of nine Filipinos but refrained from labeling them as hostages, noting they are still alive. “We won’t engage the Houthis directly,” he said, emphasizing that the Philippines would work through “friendly countries.”

Meanwhile, the EU’s naval task force Operation Aspides reported that 15 of the 25 crew members from the Eternity C remain unaccounted for, with four presumed dead.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 16 4

Cebu Pacific passenger traffic up 25% on Dubai–Manila route in early 2025

24 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 15 4

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry spark buzz after dinner in Montreal

2 hours ago
TFT ARTWORK POSTS 14

Phivolcs issues tsunami alert after magnitude 8.7 quake in Russia

2 hours ago
525018117 1245269934302084 1420332765296424095 n

Houthi Rebels Holding 9 Filipino Crew from MV Eternity C — DMW Confirms

14 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button