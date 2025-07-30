PH Seeks International Aid for Release of Filipino Sailors Held by Houthis

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced on Tuesday that it will seek assistance from allied nations to help secure the release of nine Filipino seafarers currently detained by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The Iran-backed militant group recently released footage of crew members from the cargo ships Eternity C and Magic Seas, asserting they had “rescued” the sailors after their attacks. Human Rights Watch has condemned the detention as illegal and labeled the Houthi actions as potential war crimes. The U.S. has gone further, accusing the group of abduction.

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega confirmed the detention of nine Filipinos but refrained from labeling them as hostages, noting they are still alive. “We won’t engage the Houthis directly,” he said, emphasizing that the Philippines would work through “friendly countries.”

Meanwhile, the EU’s naval task force Operation Aspides reported that 15 of the 25 crew members from the Eternity C remain unaccounted for, with four presumed dead.