Palace: Respect Supreme Court ruling on VP Duterte impeachment

Malacañang urged the public to respect the Supreme Court’s decision declaring the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte as unconstitutional.

Presidential Communications Office Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said the Palace has not yet fully reviewed the ruling but emphasized the importance of upholding the judiciary’s independence.

“The impeachment process is a matter handled by the legislative and judicial branches, and we recognize their independence in carrying out their constitutional mandates,” she added.

The Supreme Court earlier ruled unanimously that the Articles of Impeachment against Duterte violated the one-year bar rule unde Article XI Section 3 paragraph 5 of the Constitution and infringed on her right to due process.

The decision, penned by Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, stated that the high court could not acquire jurisdiction over the proceedings due to the constitutional prohibition. Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa inhibited from the case, while Associate Justice Maria Filomena Singh was on leave.

The case stemmed from the consolidated petition filed by Duterte, her counsel Atty. Israelito Torreon, and several others seeking to nullify the impeachment complaint filed by the House of Representatives.

Supreme Court spokesperson Atty. Camille Ting clarified that while the high tribunal nullified the complaint, it is not clearing Duterte of the charges but added that “any subsequent impeachment complaint” may only be filed starting February 6, 2026.