Philippines urges peaceful resolution in Thailand-Cambodia

The Philippines on Thursday called for de-escalation following renewed fighting between Thailand and Cambodia along their disputed border, which has left several civilians dead and forced tens of thousands to flee.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said it was closely monitoring the situation and expressed hope that both ASEAN member states would settle the conflict peacefully and in accordance with international law.

The department confirmed that no Filipino nationals were reported affected by the violence. However, Philippine embassies in Bangkok and Phnom Penh have issued advisories, urging Filipinos to avoid areas near the border and other sites of military activity.

“The Philippines does not take any position on this dispute but underscores the importance of maintaining open lines of communication and ensuring the de-escalation of the situation,” the DFA added.

The fighting broke out Thursday morning near a historic temple located in the contested area between the two countries. Thai fighter jets reportedly dropped bombs on Cambodian military targets, while Cambodian forces responded with rocket attacks into Thai territory.

Authorities said most of the casualties were civilians, including six people killed when a rocket hit a petrol station. The violence has since spread along the border, prompting around 40,000 people to evacuate.

Both sides have blamed each other for initiating the attack. Thailand has closed all land border crossings with Cambodia and has urged its nationals to leave the country.

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet has called for an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting to address the incident.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who currently chairs ASEAN, has called for an immediate ceasefire and offered to mediate peace talks between the two countries.