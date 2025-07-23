Marcos Defends DILG Chief Remulla’s Style Amid Criticism Over Casual ‘Walang Pasok’ Posts

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. backed Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla’s informal approach to public announcements, saying his relaxed tone is simply a matter of communication style.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, D.C. on July 23 after his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Marcos said what matters most is that Remulla delivers the message clearly, especially when it comes to announcements like class suspensions.

The comments came after backlash erupted online over a July 22 Facebook post by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), announcing class cancellations in a humorous tone. The post began with “Mga Abangers, sarap ng bogchi ko…” and appeared to be from Remulla himself.

While some netizens, including celebrities Jake Ejercito and Jessy Mendiola, slammed the casual language as inappropriate for urgent updates, Marcos downplayed the criticism, saying everyone has their own way of communicating and Remulla gets the message across.

The DILG has yet to officially address the public reaction. Remulla earlier confirmed that his office is authorized to announce class suspensions on behalf of the Cabinet and the Palace, as noted by the Presidential Communications Office.