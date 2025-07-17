DOT Demands Accountability After HelloSafe Retracts Travel Safety Report Tagging PH as Unsafe

The Department of Tourism (DOT) has called for transparency and accountability in global travel reporting after HelloSafe retracted its publication that labeled the Philippines as one of the least safe travel destinations.

On July 15, 2025, HelloSafe formally apologized, suspended the report as of June 20, and acknowledged flaws in its methodology. In response, the DOT welcomed the move but stressed the lingering damage to the country’s international image.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco highlighted that the publication caused undue alarm and undermined the efforts of government and tourism stakeholders. She emphasized the importance of accurate, transparent data in travel rankings and urged content creators to exercise more care.

Despite the apology, the DOT noted that remnants of the original article remain accessible, continuing to harm the country’s reputation. The Philippines’ tourism sector, which contributes nearly 9% to the GDP and employs over 6 million people, remains a crucial part of the economy.