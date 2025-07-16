NewsLatest NewsPH NewsTFT News

Korean Army delegation honors Filipino Korean War veterans

A delegation from the Republic of Korea Army honored Filipino troops who fought in the Korean War and engaged in activities to strengthen military cooperation between the Philippines and South Korea.

Philippine Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said the ROKA delegation held a wreath-laying ceremony on Monday at the Korean War Memorial Pylon inside the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

The Philippines deployed the Philippine Expeditionary Force to Korea on June 25, 1950, to help defend South Korea against communist forces during the Korean War.

The three-day visit also aims to further build the Army-to-Army partnership and reinforce bilateral cooperation between the two countries, Dema-ala added.

He said the long-standing partnership between the Philippines and South Korea has fostered ties across defense, education, labor, trade, culture, and tourism.

The Philippines and South Korea have maintained diplomatic relations since March 3, 1949.

