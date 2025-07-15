NewsLatest NewsTFT NewsUAE News

OFWs in Dubai to benefit from one-stop Serbisyo Caravan in August; offers services from 10 gov’t agencies

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin2 mins ago

OFWs in Dubai will have direct access to a wide range of Philippine government services during a one-day service caravan on August 3 at the Exhibition Hall 8 of Dubai World Trade Center.

Led by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) through the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) – Dubai, the Bagong Bayani ng Mundo – Serbisyo Caravan will bring together services from 10 Philippine government agencies, including assistance on consular, legal, financial, and health matters, making it a convenient one-stop venue for Filipinos in the UAE.

“The Caravan serves as a one-stop shop campaign to reintroduce participating government agencies’ various programs and services, designed as a comprehensive outreach program to provide easy access to in-demand government services, deliver information sessions, and offer support channels to OFWs and their families,” MWO-Dubai said in an advisory.

WhatsApp Image 2025 07 15 at 12.26.09 b68246e8

No pre-registration is required for the main event, which will run from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

However, a special PhilHealth service session will be held ahead of the main event, from July 28 to 30, 2025, at MWO Dubai (7:30 AM to 4:30 PM). This will require pre-registration, with further details to be announced.

Here are the participating agencies and their services that will be available during the Serbisyo Caravan:

Philippine Consulate General – Dubai

  • Consular services

Migrant Workers Office – Dubai

  • Contract verification
  • Assistance to Nationals (ATN) services

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA)

  • OWWA membership
  • Issuance of E-card
  • Acceptance of applications for Welfare Assistance Program (WAP)
  • Welfare and other assistance

Department of Trade and Industry – Philippine Trade and Investment Center (DTI-PTIC Dubai)

  • Franchising opportunities
  • Business and financial literacy programs
  • Loan assistance via the Small Business Corporation (SB Corp)

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)

  • Information on DSWD programs and services for OFWs
  • Psychosocial counseling

Social Security System (SSS)

  • Inquiries and verification
  • Pensioner data change request and annual compliance confirmation
  • Assistance with online services

PAG-IBIG Fund

  • New member registration
  • Membership, records, and account services
  • Modified Pag-IBIG II (MP2) enrollment
  • Housing loan consultation and requirements
  • Home matching and public auction briefing
  • Multi-purpose loan application receiving

Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)

  • National ID registration and other related services
  • Issuance of birth, marriage, death certificates
  • CENOMAR/CENODEATH requests and civil registration consultation

PhilHealth (Available only from July 28–30 at MWO Dubai)

  • Frontline services
  • Registration and data amendment
  • Generation and issuance of PIN
  • Konsulta registration

Public Attorney’s Office (PAO)

  • Free legal assistance (judicial and quasi-judicial services)

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin2 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

482018727 682700434156116 1958864095359636127 n

Tulfo Urges Probe, Penalties for Gov’t Officials Tied to Online Gambling

58 mins ago
IMG 6654

Tulfos to Support Escudero’s Bid for Senate Presidency in 20th Congress

1 hour ago
KELA Template 2025 07 15T114350.140

Filipinos in Qatar help beat plastic pollution with over 7,000 bottles recycled

2 hours ago
viber image 2025 07 15 15 26 15 273

Dustin Yu Enjoys Beach Getaway After ‘PBB: Celebrity Collab’ Journey

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button