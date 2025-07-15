OFWs in Dubai to benefit from one-stop Serbisyo Caravan in August; offers services from 10 gov’t agencies

OFWs in Dubai will have direct access to a wide range of Philippine government services during a one-day service caravan on August 3 at the Exhibition Hall 8 of Dubai World Trade Center.
Led by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) through the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) – Dubai, the Bagong Bayani ng Mundo – Serbisyo Caravan will bring together services from 10 Philippine government agencies, including assistance on consular, legal, financial, and health matters, making it a convenient one-stop venue for Filipinos in the UAE.
“The Caravan serves as a one-stop shop campaign to reintroduce participating government agencies’ various programs and services, designed as a comprehensive outreach program to provide easy access to in-demand government services, deliver information sessions, and offer support channels to OFWs and their families,” MWO-Dubai said in an advisory.
No pre-registration is required for the main event, which will run from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.
However, a special PhilHealth service session will be held ahead of the main event, from July 28 to 30, 2025, at MWO Dubai (7:30 AM to 4:30 PM). This will require pre-registration, with further details to be announced.
Here are the participating agencies and their services that will be available during the Serbisyo Caravan:
Philippine Consulate General – Dubai
- Consular services
Migrant Workers Office – Dubai
- Contract verification
- Assistance to Nationals (ATN) services
Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA)
- OWWA membership
- Issuance of E-card
- Acceptance of applications for Welfare Assistance Program (WAP)
- Welfare and other assistance
Department of Trade and Industry – Philippine Trade and Investment Center (DTI-PTIC Dubai)
- Franchising opportunities
- Business and financial literacy programs
- Loan assistance via the Small Business Corporation (SB Corp)
Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)
- Information on DSWD programs and services for OFWs
- Psychosocial counseling
Social Security System (SSS)
- Inquiries and verification
- Pensioner data change request and annual compliance confirmation
- Assistance with online services
PAG-IBIG Fund
- New member registration
- Membership, records, and account services
- Modified Pag-IBIG II (MP2) enrollment
- Housing loan consultation and requirements
- Home matching and public auction briefing
- Multi-purpose loan application receiving
Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)
- National ID registration and other related services
- Issuance of birth, marriage, death certificates
- CENOMAR/CENODEATH requests and civil registration consultation
PhilHealth (Available only from July 28–30 at MWO Dubai)
- Frontline services
- Registration and data amendment
- Generation and issuance of PIN
- Konsulta registration
Public Attorney’s Office (PAO)
- Free legal assistance (judicial and quasi-judicial services)