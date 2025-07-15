OFWs in Dubai to benefit from one-stop Serbisyo Caravan in August; offers services from 10 gov’t agencies

OFWs in Dubai will have direct access to a wide range of Philippine government services during a one-day service caravan on August 3 at the Exhibition Hall 8 of Dubai World Trade Center.

Led by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) through the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) – Dubai, the Bagong Bayani ng Mundo – Serbisyo Caravan will bring together services from 10 Philippine government agencies, including assistance on consular, legal, financial, and health matters, making it a convenient one-stop venue for Filipinos in the UAE.

“The Caravan serves as a one-stop shop campaign to reintroduce participating government agencies’ various programs and services, designed as a comprehensive outreach program to provide easy access to in-demand government services, deliver information sessions, and offer support channels to OFWs and their families,” MWO-Dubai said in an advisory.

No pre-registration is required for the main event, which will run from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

However, a special PhilHealth service session will be held ahead of the main event, from July 28 to 30, 2025, at MWO Dubai (7:30 AM to 4:30 PM). This will require pre-registration, with further details to be announced.

Here are the participating agencies and their services that will be available during the Serbisyo Caravan:

Philippine Consulate General – Dubai

Consular services

Migrant Workers Office – Dubai

Contract verification

Assistance to Nationals (ATN) services

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA)

OWWA membership

Issuance of E-card

Acceptance of applications for Welfare Assistance Program (WAP)

Welfare and other assistance

Department of Trade and Industry – Philippine Trade and Investment Center (DTI-PTIC Dubai)

Franchising opportunities

Business and financial literacy programs

Loan assistance via the Small Business Corporation (SB Corp)

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)

Information on DSWD programs and services for OFWs

Psychosocial counseling

Social Security System (SSS)

Inquiries and verification

Pensioner data change request and annual compliance confirmation

Assistance with online services

PAG-IBIG Fund

New member registration

Membership, records, and account services

Modified Pag-IBIG II (MP2) enrollment

Housing loan consultation and requirements

Home matching and public auction briefing

Multi-purpose loan application receiving

Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)

National ID registration and other related services

Issuance of birth, marriage, death certificates

CENOMAR/CENODEATH requests and civil registration consultation

PhilHealth (Available only from July 28–30 at MWO Dubai)

Frontline services

Registration and data amendment

Generation and issuance of PIN

Konsulta registration

Public Attorney’s Office (PAO)