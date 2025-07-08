NewsLatest NewsPH NewsTFT News

Gatchalian urges crackdown as Pakistan emerges as new transit point for human trafficking

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Tuesday expressed serious concern over reports identifying Pakistan as a new transit hub being exploited by human trafficking syndicates to facilitate the illegal deployment of Filipinos abroad.

The senator urged the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking and other law enforcement agencies to intensify efforts in dismantling criminal networks operating across international routes.

“Reports indicating Pakistan as a new human trafficking route are deeply alarming. The government must act swiftly to put an end to human trafficking,” Gatchalian said in a statement.

He also warned that individuals formerly linked to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) may be behind the illegal operations.

“Malamang na mga taong dating sangkot sa POGO ang gumagawa ng ganitong kriminalidad na nambibiktima ng mga walang malay nating kababayan,” the senator added.

The senator’s remarks came after four Filipinos were intercepted at NAIA Terminal 3 on July 6 while attempting to fly to Pakistan, where they had been recruited to work as cleaners and a cook in an online gaming compound.

The Bureau of Immigration described the incident as a “dangerous shift in trafficking patterns similar to POGO-like operations.”

