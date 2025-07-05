13 OFWs from Israel safely return to the Philippines

Thirteen overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), composed of caregivers and a hotel worker, safely returned to the Philippines from Israel on July 4, 2025. They arrived at NAIA Terminal 1 in Pasay City, part of the government’s ongoing repatriation program for distressed OFWs in the Middle East.

Following the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the returning workers are receiving reintegration support that includes livelihood aid, health and welfare assistance, and TESDA training vouchers to help them start anew in the country.

The OFWs were welcomed by a team representing several government agencies, led by DMW Undersecretary Dominique Rubia-Tutay and Assistant Secretary Maria Angela Galias. They were joined by officials from OWWA, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and the MIAA Medical Team.

Undersecretary Tutay acknowledged the challenges these workers endured in the conflict-affected areas of Israel and emphasized the government’s commitment to providing full support during their reintegration.

Upon arrival, the OFWs underwent health checks and were given financial assistance through various government funds and programs including DMW’s AKSYON Fund, OWWA’s Emergency Repatriation Fund, and DSWD aid.

One of the repatriates, 51-year-old caregiver Josephine Sanglitan Sandoi from Davao City, recounted her traumatic experience of surviving a missile strike that injured some of her colleagues.

This group is part of Batch 38-B, bringing the total number of recently repatriated OFWs from Israel to 21 under the DMW-led voluntary repatriation initiative.

“Your safety is our President’s top concern. Welcome back, dear Kababayan!” said Undersecretary Tutay.