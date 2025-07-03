NewsLatest NewsPH NewsTFT News

Dela Rosa revives bills on death penalty for drug lords, mandatory ROTC

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report34 mins ago

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa has refiled three key bills in the 20th Congress—proposals he previously championed—which include the reimposition of the death penalty for large-scale drug trafficking, mandatory ROTC for college students, and reforms to the party-list system.

According to copies of the bills shared by his office, the proposed death penalty measure targets individuals involved in large-scale drug operations. These include the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, sale, and possession of dangerous drugs amounting to over one kilogram. Dela Rosa proposed lethal injection as the method of execution.

Calling large-scale drug trafficking a “wicked and dangerous” crime that fuels other heinous acts, Dela Rosa stressed the bill’s urgency, stating it is a continuation of the government’s war on drugs and a promise to victims’ families. He emphasized that both local and foreign offenders should face the full consequences of the law.

Aside from this, he also refiled a bill making ROTC mandatory in tertiary education to strengthen youth discipline and nationalism, as well as a measure amending the party-list system to prevent its alleged abuse by political elites.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report34 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

KELA Template 2025 07 03T175318.810

Final call: TFT Watchlist Awards 2025 nominations for Kuwait and Qatar to close on August 3

10 mins ago
Screenshot 2025 07 04 at 12.51.27 AM

Gretchen Barretto urged to speak on Atong Ang’s alleged link to missing sabungeros

50 mins ago
486699429 1111344774368058 8379285228135039889 n

Romualdez poised to retain speakership with support from nearly 300 lawmakers

3 hours ago
514279243 1320304719453704 4424709059204966983 n

Snooky Serna reveals she was once infatuated with Gabby Concepcion

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button