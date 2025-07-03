Dela Rosa revives bills on death penalty for drug lords, mandatory ROTC

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa has refiled three key bills in the 20th Congress—proposals he previously championed—which include the reimposition of the death penalty for large-scale drug trafficking, mandatory ROTC for college students, and reforms to the party-list system.

According to copies of the bills shared by his office, the proposed death penalty measure targets individuals involved in large-scale drug operations. These include the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, sale, and possession of dangerous drugs amounting to over one kilogram. Dela Rosa proposed lethal injection as the method of execution.

Calling large-scale drug trafficking a “wicked and dangerous” crime that fuels other heinous acts, Dela Rosa stressed the bill’s urgency, stating it is a continuation of the government’s war on drugs and a promise to victims’ families. He emphasized that both local and foreign offenders should face the full consequences of the law.

Aside from this, he also refiled a bill making ROTC mandatory in tertiary education to strengthen youth discipline and nationalism, as well as a measure amending the party-list system to prevent its alleged abuse by political elites.