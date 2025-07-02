NewsTFT News

Archie comics unveils Filipino-inspired cover featuring halo-halo

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo6 mins ago

Archie Comics is launching a special Philippine-exclusive variant cover of Betty & Veronica, featuring the popular Filipino dessert halo-halo.

The variant cover which is created by longtime Archie artist and writer Dan Parent was designed exclusively for SuperManila Comic Con 2025, which will take place on September 6 and 7 in Makati City.

The cover pays tribute to Filipino culture by reimagining the classic “three on a straw” scene. Instead of sharing a milkshake, Archie, Betty, and Veronica are seen enjoying a glass of halo-halo topped with ube ice cream and barquillos.

The comic will also feature the debut of a new character, Medusa Doom, a green-skinned, mysterious villain described as mischievous.

“This collaboration is a dream come true for Filipino Archie fans,” said SuperManila Comic Con co-organizer Sandy Sansolis in a statement. “We’re incredibly proud to partner with Archie Comics to deliver something fun, unique, and a little mischievous with Medusa Doom’s debut.”

The variant will be available in two limited-edition, a trade dress version and a virgin variant, the latter showcasing Parent’s full artwork without any cover text.

Parent is also expected to attend the convention to meet fans and sign copies of the exclusive comic.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo6 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

511148668 1027088032924995 9168777798550035641 n

21 OFWs from Israel to arrive in PH on July 3 amid Middle East repatriation efforts

10 mins ago
Screenshot 2025 07 02 at 8.01.33 PM

Atong Ang, Gretchen Barretto linked to missing sabungero Case, says accused

20 mins ago
201903ij hague icc8

Majority of Filipinos Favor Rejoining ICC — OCTA Research

41 mins ago
Screenshot 2025 07 02 at 6.14.56 PM

Palace stands firm amid China’s sanctions on Tolentino

56 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button