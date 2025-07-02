Archie comics unveils Filipino-inspired cover featuring halo-halo

Archie Comics is launching a special Philippine-exclusive variant cover of Betty & Veronica, featuring the popular Filipino dessert halo-halo.

The variant cover which is created by longtime Archie artist and writer Dan Parent was designed exclusively for SuperManila Comic Con 2025, which will take place on September 6 and 7 in Makati City.

The cover pays tribute to Filipino culture by reimagining the classic “three on a straw” scene. Instead of sharing a milkshake, Archie, Betty, and Veronica are seen enjoying a glass of halo-halo topped with ube ice cream and barquillos.

The comic will also feature the debut of a new character, Medusa Doom, a green-skinned, mysterious villain described as mischievous.

“This collaboration is a dream come true for Filipino Archie fans,” said SuperManila Comic Con co-organizer Sandy Sansolis in a statement. “We’re incredibly proud to partner with Archie Comics to deliver something fun, unique, and a little mischievous with Medusa Doom’s debut.”

The variant will be available in two limited-edition, a trade dress version and a virgin variant, the latter showcasing Parent’s full artwork without any cover text.

Parent is also expected to attend the convention to meet fans and sign copies of the exclusive comic.