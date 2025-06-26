Fly home for free with ADCB, dnata, and Philippine Airlines this Dubai Summer Surprises!

NewsTFT NewsTFT ReachTravel

As part of this year’s Dubai Summer Surprises, ADCB, dnata Travel, and Philippine Airlines have launched a special promotion offering travelers the chance to win a free round-trip ticket to the Philippines.

Running from June 2 to July 31, 2025, the “Next Flight Home, On Us” campaign invites Dubai-based customers to book any Philippine Airlines flight from Dubai to the Philippines through any dnata Travel outlet and pay using their ADCB Debit or Credit Card.

Every booking made during the promo period gives customers a chance to receive a complimentary round-trip ticket to the Philippines.

Whether you’re planning a tropical getaway or heading home to reunite with family, this offer makes your summer travel even more rewarding.

Bookings and inquiries can be made at any dnata Travel outlet across the UAE. Interested customers may also contact their nearest dnata Travel agency for full promo details.

Terms and conditions apply. Promo runs until July 31, 2025.

Let the Philippines call you home — and this time, your flight might just be on the house.

