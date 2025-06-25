“Next-Level Pinoy” panel at TFT Watchlist Forum tackles career growth abroad, urges OFWs to upskill

The first-ever The Filipino Times Watchlist Forum in Saudi Arabia created a space for Filipinos abroad to share ideas about personal growth, community support, and preparing for the future.

One of the event’s standout sessions, the panel titled “Next-Level Pinoy: Building the Skills of Tomorrow, Today,” focused on equipping Filipinos overseas with the skills and mindset needed to thrive in an evolving global workplace.

The panel featured Engr. Leo R. Argoso Jr., Senior Electronics Engineer at LifeCare and HealthCare Solutions; and Emmanuel P. Natividad, Academic Supervisor and Founder of SMART GOALS Bahay Kalinga Literacy and Life Counselling Services.

Engr. Argoso, a licensed Electronics Engineer certified by multiple professional bodies including the PRC and the Saudi Council of Engineers, shared his extensive experience spanning biomedical engineering, network systems, and smart city infrastructure.

Natividad, a passionate advocate for education and community empowerment, highlighted the role of literacy, life skills, and counseling in uplifting Filipinos living overseas.

Together, the panelists discussed key future-ready skills Filipinos should develop now, the mindset shifts essential for growth, and practical advice for those considering career transitions or exploring new industries.

Moderated by Rain Dimalanta, Director of Operations, Sales and Marketing at New Perspective Media Group, the discussion underscored adaptability, lifelong learning, and purposeful leadership as the pillars for success in the years ahead.

As the session closed, the panelists’ insights served not only as inspiration but as a call to action: to prepare today, build skills for tomorrow, and continue leading as proud Filipinos across the world.