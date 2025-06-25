Filipino leaders in Saudi share financial lessons, career stories at TFT Watchlist Forum

The first-ever The Filipino Times Watchlist Forum in Saudi Arabia served as a platform for overseas Filipino workers to share not just success stories, but also practical insights on navigating life abroad with purpose and financial discipline.

One of the event’s most anticipated sessions, the panel titled “Kuwentong OFW: How We’re Chasing Dreams, Saving Smart, and Building Our Future,” highlighted the inspiring journeys of Filipino professionals who have made significant contributions in their respective fields in the Kingdom.

The panel featured three distinguished speakers: Dr. Ma. Abigail C. Trinidad, Director of Clinical Training Education and Head of Quality of Assessment and Examination Unit at Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University; nurse and content creator Tristan Joel Galido; and Roland Quinto Rojo, Investor Relations Manager at Almarai Company.

Dr. Trinidad shared insights grounded in her leadership in healthcare education. As President of the Philippine Society for the Advancement of Respiratory Therapy – Saudi Arabia, she has long advocated for continuous learning, community involvement, and personal development among Filipino health workers.

Galido shared how storytelling amplifies OFW voices and encourages financial awareness, resilience, and community support among Filipinos living overseas.

Meanwhile, Rojo, who also serves as board secretary of the Middle East Investor Relations Association – KSA Chapter, emphasized the importance of financial literacy, strategic investing, and professional growth, drawing from his own rise in the corporate world.

Moderated by Rain Dimalanta, Director of Operations, Sales and Marketing of New Perspective Media Group, the panel emphasized the importance of financial literacy, discipline, and a strong sense of purpose — values that have guided the panelists through their personal and professional journeys.

As the session concluded, the stories shared served as both inspiration and a call to action: that every OFW has the ability to take charge of their financial path, uplift their community, and build a future they can proudly call their own.