10 OFWs in Slovenia receive aid after reporting alleged human trafficking

Ten Filipino workers in Slovenia have received financial assistance from the Philippine Embassy in Vienna and its attached Migrant Workers Office (MWO) after being identified as victims of alleged human trafficking.

The workers were initially recruited in 2023 to work in hotels and restaurants but were deployed to a different employer under harsh and inhumane conditions, the Embassy said in a news release.

In June 2024, they submitted formal complaints to the MWO in Milan with the help of embassy officials. After fleeing their workplaces, they were granted temporary residence in Slovenia.

They have since secured new full-time jobs while Slovenian authorities continue to investigate their former employer for possible human trafficking violations.

The assistance was made possible through the AKSYON Fund of the Department of Migrant Workers, with MWO Vienna facilitating the aid.

The Philippine Embassy encouraged other Filipino workers experiencing contract violations to report their cases to MWO Vienna for proper assistance.