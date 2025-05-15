Palace: Legitimate opposition welcome, but we’ll fight ‘obstructionists’

Malacañang said it is open to working with a “legitimate” opposition in the next Congress, but vowed to push back against individuals it described as “obstructionists” who oppose the government for personal gain.

Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro made the statement two days after partial and unofficial election results began to come in, with some opposition figures showing strong performance.

“Regardless of political color, the president welcomes unity among all our leaders,” Castro said in a Palace briefing. “The administration also expects the presence of a legitimate opposition — but it will fight obstructionists who hide under the name of opposition but are only pushing for personal interest.”

Asked to differentiate between the two, Castro said legitimate opposition groups put the national interest first, while obstructionists reject government efforts outright and seek only to further their own agenda.

“When we say legitimate opposition, they fight for the country and the people, not for themselves,” she said. “Obstructionists only attack, never see anything good in what the government is doing, and are driven solely by personal interest.”

Castro also warned that the Palace will respond to unfounded criticisms directed at the administration.