FilSoc’s Philippine Independence Day celebration in Dubai: A day of unity, diversity, and patriotism

Are you excited for Philippine Independence Day?

The Filipino Social Club Dubai is hosting the official Kalayaan 2025 event in celebration of the 127th Philippine Independence Day on June 14, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This year’s event embraces the theme of diversity, celebrating unity and the love of country. Filipino nationals and residents in the UAE are invited to come together for a day full of meaningful activities that highlight Filipino culture, heritage, and identity.

The event promises a variety of engaging activities for all attendees, from competitions to live shows. The Filipino community in Dubai, including Christian, Bea, Junie, Greg, Golo, Caitlin, Prince Lee, J.O., Miss Ey, and Carmelita, will be hosting these events, ensuring that everyone will have a fun and enriching experience.

Below are some of the activities you might be looking forward to:

Likha ng Siyensya

The Likha ng Siyensya challenge will focus on robotics and innovation, where participants can showcase their creativity and problem-solving skills. Teams will be required to enter one science-related project, with a special emphasis on robotics.

This event aims to foster the importance of technology and innovation in today’s fast-changing world and how these fields can positively impact society.

Tula at Pinta

“Tula at Pinta” is an exciting live event that blends Filipino poetry and visual art. Contestants will be given a surprise theme related to Philippine independence, culture, or identity and will be challenged to create an original poem and corresponding artwork on the spot.

This contest will give audiences a chance to witness the creative process in real-time, while artists express their interpretations of the national spirit through words and colors.

Pinoy Cosplay Fiesta Competition

Cosplay enthusiasts will also have their moment in the spotlight during the Pinoy Cosplay Fiesta Competition. This event invites individuals to showcase their best cosplay outfits, with an emphasis on creativity and originality. It’s a great opportunity for fans to come together and celebrate their favorite characters while showing off their artistic talents in this fun and lively competition.

Mark your calendars

The 127th Philippine Independence Day celebration in Dubai promises to be a vibrant and unifying event for the Filipino community. With cultural performances, community showcases, and a spirit of togetherness, this celebration offers a meaningful way for overseas Filipinos to reconnect with their roots.

Mark your calendars and be part of this day filled with pride, joy, and the true essence of being Filipino abroad!