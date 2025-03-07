The Filipino Times expands its prestigious Watchlist Awards to country levels before advancing to regional rounds

The Filipino Times is proud to announce an exciting expansion of the highly acclaimed The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards. Responding to overwhelming public demand and aligning with international best practices, the awards will now be launched on a per-country level before progressing to the regional competition.

This significant move ensures a more localized and inclusive approach in recognizing the top Filipino engineers, architects, and healthcare professionals in the Middle East. The winners from each country will then advance to compete in the regional round—The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Awards in the Middle East.

Global expansion of The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards

Building on its success in the Middle East, The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards will also expand to key regions worldwide, with upcoming editions planned in Asia Pacific, the UK and Europe, and the Americas. This expansion reaffirms the commitment to honoring Filipino excellence on a global stage, recognizing the outstanding contributions of professionals in multiple industries across the world.

Upcoming country-level awarding dates

For transparency and accuracy, the 2025 edition of The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects and The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals will take place in three awarding locations. Saudi Arabia will host the awarding for winners from Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, while Qatar will host the awarding for winners from Qatar and Kuwait. Meanwhile, UAE will serve as the venue for the awarding of winners from UAE and Oman.

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects 2025

• Saudi Arabia & Bahrain – June 20, 2025 (awarding in Saudi Arabia)

• Qatar & Kuwait – August 8, 2025 (awarding in Qatar)

• UAE & Oman – November 21, 2025 (awarding in UAE)

Winners of the country-level round will then vie for the regional title at The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects 2026, which will be announced on March 29, 2026.

Winners of the country-level round will then compete in The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals 2026, to be announced on March 30, 2026.

Celebrating Filipino excellence on a global scale

Organized by New Perspective Media Group and powered by The Filipino Times, this initiative continues to elevate Filipino excellence worldwide and celebrate the achievements of Filipino professionals who have played pivotal roles in shaping industries across regions.

“This expansion of The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards is a testament to the growing influence and excellence of Filipinos not just in the Middle East but across the world. By recognizing achievements at a country level and expanding globally, we create greater opportunities for visibility, networking, and career advancement,” said Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group and Publisher of The Filipino Times.

Vince Ang, COO of New Perspective Media Group and GM of The Filipino Times, added: “The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards continues to be a premier platform that uplifts and celebrates Filipino talent. With this new approach, more professionals will receive the recognition they deserve, fostering stronger connections within their respective industries and across the global Filipino community.”

Since its inception in 2014, The Filipino Times Awards has evolved into The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards, highlighting the achievements of top Filipino engineers, architects, and healthcare professionals.

In addition to the awards, The Filipino Times Watchlist Summit serves as the largest multidisciplinary gathering of overseas Filipino professionals, fostering collaboration, innovation, and leadership on an international scale.