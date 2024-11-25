UAE’s first floating smart police station set to operate in 2026

The UAE’s first-ever floating smart police station (SPS), also the first in the Middle East, will be ready to offer its services by the end of 2026.

This advanced police station aims to provide timely and accessible services to the maritime community, particularly to the needs of yacht and boat owners, as well as water sports enthusiasts, said Lieutenant Colonel Faisal Al Tamimi, Director of Assets and Facilities Department at Dubai Police.

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, this initiative is part of the Dubai Police’s AED 2-billion series of projects.

Operating 24/7 without human intervention, the platform will offer 27 essential services, including filing criminal and traffic reports, along with 33 additional services such as lost item returns and certificate requests, all accessible in six languages.

The floating SPS is designed to streamline processes using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, ensuring efficient services. It is also expected to reduce the number of visitors in traditional police stations.

This project marks the fourth edition of the Dubai Police Smart Police Stations, an addition to the the smart police stations, the drive-thru police stations, and the walk-in police stations established across the emirate.