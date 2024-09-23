NewsLatest NewsLifestyleTFT NewsUAE News

5 stunning camping spots in the UAE

Camille Quirino

If you’re an adventurous soul who wants to spend a nighttime under the stars, you’re in luck!

After a couple of months, the temperature will grow colder, and soon, it will be time for camp nights and roasting marshmallows over the fire. If you plan to go camping with family and friends, then keep this list for a list of UAE camping spots you shouldn’t miss.

1. Liwa Oasis, Abu Dhabi

Liwa Oasis
The Liwa Oasis is a large oasis area in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Liwa Oasis was not called an oasis just for nothing. This place is known for being one of the untouched and unspoiled deserts of the UAE. But even if you do not find the oasis itself, the Liwa desert is still beautiful and clean as it is. And with clear skies up there, you would not want to miss it!

2. Mleiha, Sharjah

Mleiha istock
Fossil Rock limestone rock formation in the desert, with sand dunes and tire tracks around, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

The Mleiha desert is another favorite. Located an hour away from Sharjah, you can set up your camping tents and even visit an archaeological site nearby filled with marine fossils.

3. Al Qudra Lakes, Dubai

Al Qudra lakes istock
Al Qudra lakes in the Dubai Desert aerial view

The Al Qudra lake is a famous man-made desert oasis, that is approximately 30 minutes away from Dubai city. It’s popular among families, friends, and even honeymoon couples. Whether you want to camp for free or hire glamping services, this place will not disappoint you.

4. Wadi Shawka, Ras Al Khaimah

wadi shawka istock
Wadi Shawka, RAK, United Arab Emirates – March 13, 2020: Photos of campers’ vehicles parked in one of UAE’s famous camping spots.

Tired of the desert? You can head to Wadi Shawka’s amazing rocky mountain views in Ras Al Khaimah. This spot is also popular among many campers, especially for those who love to be surrounded by hills and mountains.

5. Umm Al Quwain Coast, Umm Al Quwain

umm al quwain istock
Beautiful beach with palm trees in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates

If you want to go bathe in the sea, why not camp near Umm Al Quwain coast? This beach is a great camping spot, and you can throw in some water activities with your loved ones, whether it’s visiting mangroves, kayaking, fishing, and so much more.

Ultimately, it’s not just the long rides and the thrill of exploration that make the journey unforgettable; it’s the moments shared with loved ones that truly enhance the experience. Cherish this precious time together and make the most of every adventure! Enjoy!

