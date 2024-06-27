UN Tourism welcomes UAE-based New Perspective Media as new affiliate member

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has welcomed New Perspective Media (NPM Group) to its expanding network of affiliate members, alongside 38 other entities all over the world.

The new members represent a diverse range of backgrounds, including for-profit companies, non-government organizations, and education and research institutes, from all the regions: 6 from Africa, 10 from the Americas, 3 from Asia and the Pacific, 13 from Europe, and 7 from the Middle East.

The admission of these new members was officially endorsed during the 121st Session of the Executive Council, held in Barcelona, Spain, on June 10-11.

The UN Tourism Affiliate Membership aims to invigorate local tourism sectors and connect leading private entities within the largest network of its kind in the field of tourism. This network now comprises a total of 500 entities.

“We are grateful and thrilled to advance public-private cooperation through this affiliate membership under the United Nations World Tourism Organization, ” said Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of NPM Group and The Filipino Times.

“We are committed to UNWTO’s goal of enhancing new generation of partnerships with governments, civil society, academia, and the business community by promoting the the exchange of knowledge with a goal of contributing to the promotion of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” she added.

The UN Tourism, the specialized United Nations agency responsible for the promotion of tourism, has long considered the private sector to be an integral partner in fulfilling its general mandate of promoting sustainable development in tourism.

In addition, UN Tourism is the only agency of the United Nations that has private sector members that participate in the governance structure.

New Perspective Media – a group of international integrated marketing and communication agency based in Dubai, UAE has offices in the Asia-Pacific region – has been trusted by leading corporations and governments in the Middle East and South East Asia for the last 18 years.

As a destination management and private tourism promotions agency, NPM Group has collaborated with notable clients such as the Philippines’ Tourism Promotions Board, Hamburg Tourismus in Germany, Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission of AlUla, and Cebu Pacific, one of the Philippines’ leading airlines.

NPM Group is also the parent company of The Filipino Times, the largest digital news agency for overseas Filipinos and the biggest free newspaper in the UAE.