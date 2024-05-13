NewsLatest NewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE government sends medical equipment to Gaza Strip

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

Courtesy: WAM

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) continues its support for Palestinian families, recently sending medical equipment to the Gaza Strip.

Among the medical equipment sent were an X-ray examination device and an ambulance with all medical supplies and apparatus as part of its initiative Gallant Knight 3.

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said their thanks to the UAE for the medical supplies, equipment, and services it has provided.

The UAE’s assistance significantly contributed to the medical work in the Gaza Strip after a large number of hospitals stopped serving due to the difficult events in the city of Rafah.

The Emirate continues to support the Gaza Strip’s health sector amid the critical conditions that hospitals and healthcare institutions are going through.

 

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 05 13T101842.509

League of Food & Beverage Enterprises discuss insights on kickstarting F&B business in UAE

55 seconds ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 13T095046.763

PBC-DNE share insights for OFWs on how to set up business in the UAE

29 mins ago
drought istock

PH gov’t sends PHP 2.37B aid to farmers, fisherfolk amid El Niño

1 hour ago
pambansang pabahay

4PH Pambansang Pabahay borrowers to benefit from program subsidies – DHSUD, Pag-IBIG Fund execs

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button