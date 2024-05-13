UAE government sends medical equipment to Gaza Strip

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) continues its support for Palestinian families, recently sending medical equipment to the Gaza Strip.

Among the medical equipment sent were an X-ray examination device and an ambulance with all medical supplies and apparatus as part of its initiative Gallant Knight 3.

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said their thanks to the UAE for the medical supplies, equipment, and services it has provided.

The UAE’s assistance significantly contributed to the medical work in the Gaza Strip after a large number of hospitals stopped serving due to the difficult events in the city of Rafah.

The Emirate continues to support the Gaza Strip’s health sector amid the critical conditions that hospitals and healthcare institutions are going through.