Gear up for the endurance challenge: Tough Mudder returns to RAK in April

Are you bored of normal marathons and races? If you’re looking for something truly challenging, why not try the world-famous obstacle course Tough Mudder and test your strength, stamina, and mental grit?

Tough Mudder, in partnership with RAK properties, will host its first race in the country this year at Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE on April 20, 2024. The course is filled with obstacles, from a giant ice bath to a field of electric shocks, this event is definitely not for the faint-hearted.

It’s the perfect race for brave family and friends, with adults having the option between either a 10km or 5km course, while kids have the opportunity to go after the 1.5km challenge.

There is also a new heat structure, with Premium Heats starting from 7:15 AM to 9:45 AM and Standard Heats running from 10:00 AM until 12:30 PM.

This is not the first time Tough Mudder has been in the UAE. The endurance event had a huge success in the country in November 2023, with 7,500 participants testing their bodies’ limits at Dubai’s Jebel Ali Racecourse.

Tough Mudder had a great start to the year, with a successful KSA Swing, featuring events in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and an AlUla race.

Nic Cartwright, Tough Mudder Middle East license holder, said: “Following four fantastic KSA events, which culminated with the region’s inaugural eight-hour endurance race in AlUla, we are excited to bring Tough Mudder back to the UAE.

“Our UAE events are always very popular, and we look forward to seeing regular competitors, along with first-time participants, taking on an exciting course which will feature many new obstacles in Ras Al Khaimah next month.

“Tough Mudder events continue to grow in popularity across the region, as showcased by the thousands in attendance for our four KSA races, and we look forward to bringing the curtain down on what has been a wonderful season in Ras Al Khaimah.”

If you think you have what it takes to complete the challenge, secure your tickets now!