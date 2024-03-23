NewsLatest NewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Former female RTA driver now drives VIPs at airport

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino4 hours ago

Photo courtesy of 4W Ka-Grab

Women in today’s society can work excellently in any given task. This was proven by Rona Calugay, a former overseas Filipino worker (OFW), who excelled as a driver in the transport industry.

In a Facebook post by 4W Ka-Grab, Calugay shared that she worked for Dubai’s Road Traffic Authority (RTA) as an OFW.

After working with RTA, she landed a job as a GrabCar driver for very important persons (VIPs) at the airport in the Philippines.

“Isa akong OFW dati sa Dubai na nagtrabaho sa Road Traffic Authority. Dahil dito, nagkaroon ako ng pagkakataong mapag-drive ang mga VIP sa airport,” the post wrote.

As a lady driver, Calugay commits herself to excellence, ensuring her passengers feel safe while she drives them to and from the airport. “Tuwing babiyahe, lagi kong binibigay ang best ko para maramdaman ng mga pasaherong safe sila sa kamay ng isang lady driver na tulad ko,” she said.

Now that she’s working as a GrabCar driver in the Philippines, she expressed her happiness to be her loved ones.

“Dahil sa Grab, di ko na kailangang mangibang bansa at malayo sa aking pamilya para matugunan ang mga pangangailangan namin,” she said.

“Masaya na ako ngayong nananatili sa Pinas kasama ang aking mga mahal sa buhay. Di na kailangang umalis para mabigay ang needs nila, dahil sapat ang kinikita ko sa pagmamaneho sa GrabCar,” she added.

The Filipino Times have reached out to Calugay for an interview.

