SWS: Marcos satisfaction ratings up except Mindanao

The net satisfaction ratings for President Bongbong Marcos went up nationwide except in Mindanao in December 2023 according to the survey of the Social Weather Stations.

Marcos received a +47% satisfaction rating slightly higher than his September ratings of +44%.

The survey was conducted from December 8-11 according to the SWS.

Marcos has the highest satisfaction rating in Balance Luzon at very good +52, followed by the Visayas at very good +51, Metro Manila at good +44, and Mindanao at good +38.

Marcos’ satisfaction ratings went down by 12 points in Mindanao according to SWS.

The Fourth Quarter 2023 Social Weather Survey surveyed 1,200 respondents of adults above 18 years old.