Rove Hotels celebrates Ramadan with a sustainable Iftar initiative and exclusive stay offers

Ramadan is just around the corner, and Rove Hotels, the fun-loving hospitality brand, is all set to welcome it with a range of exciting offers.

Experience an eco-friendly Ramadan with Rove’s new Iftar initiative that rewards those who finish their meal without wasting any food with a complimentary second Iftar meal redeemable at Rove properties across Dubai.

For those looking for a relaxing staycation, the brand has a 36-hour stay deal that’s perfect for accommodating changing schedules during the holy month. If you plan to stay for a longer period, you can take advantage of Rove’s monthly stay option, which starts at just AED 4,999 and includes plenty of perks.

Ramadan is a time of love and positivity, and there’s no better place to celebrate it than at Rove Hotels!

Iftar at Rove – Double The Flavour, None Of The Waste

This Ramadan, Rove Hotels invites guests to embark on a journey of giving and sustainability in a unique initiative that aligns with the UAE’s commitment to halve food waste by 2030.

In the spirit of the Holy Month, Rovers who partake in an Iftar at any of The Daily Restaurants across Dubai and waste no food will be rewarded with a complimentary Iftar voucher that they can use to enjoy a second meal or give away to family, friends or someone in need. This initiative encourages mindful eating and aims to reduce the amount of leftover food often associated with the Ramadan month.

But the journey doesn’t stop there. To ensure that the blessings of Ramadan reach as many people as possible, Rove Hotels has partnered with Replate to donate any untouched surplus food to the UAE Food Bank to support communities in need. Any other leftover items will be composted, in line with Rove’s own sustainability guidelines.

In a country where food waste is valued at over AED 6 billion per year, according to the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), Rove Hotels’ initiative is a step towards a more sustainable future.

For just AED 99, guests can join Rove Hotels on this journey and make a difference this Ramadan.

Where: All The Daily Restaurants at Rove Hotels across Dubai

When: Available throughout the month of Ramadan

Offer: Purchase an Iftar, leave no food waste on your plate and receive a voucher for a complimentary second Iftar

Price: AED 99 per person

*The complimentary Iftar voucher will be valid from the day after the original purchase.

*T&Cs apply

*Valid across all The Daily outlets

Gift an Iftar

This Ramadan, extend your heartfelt appreciation to your team members, friends, and family with Rove Hotels’ exclusive Iftar voucher offer. Purchase 10 or more vouchers starting from AED 749 or opt for a more generous gesture with 100+ vouchers starting at AED 6,999. These redeemable vouchers are valid at any of The Daily restaurants in Dubai, providing a versatile and thoughtful way to share the spirit of Ramadan. To seize this opportunity, reach out to [email protected] and show those nearest and dearest to you the perfect expression of gratitude and generosity.

Where: Redeemable across all The Daily restaurants at Rove Hotels in Dubai

When: Available throughout the month of Ramadan

Offer: Buy packs of 10 or more Iftar vouchers to give away

Price: Prices start from AED749

*To purchase, contact [email protected]

36-Hour Staycations At Rove Hotels

If you are looking for a relaxing staycation in Dubai to take a break from your busy routine or if you are planning to visit the city during the Holy Month of Ramadan, Rove has got you covered with staycations that cater to the changing Ramadan schedules, providing guests with the flexibility to enjoy a peaceful escape. The homegrown hospitality brand is offering an exclusive staycation deal that allows you to check in at 9 am and stay until 9 pm the following day, giving you 36 hours of relaxation. Additionally, you can enjoy a delicious Iftar meal for just AED 99 per person. This Ramadan promotion is available exclusively via rovehotels.com

Where: All Rove Hotels in Dubai

When: Available throughout Ramadan

Offer: 36-hour staycation at all Rove locations in Dubai & optional Iftar experience for an additional AED 99

Price: Starting from AED 199++ per night.

*To book, visit www.rovehotels.com

*T&Cs apply

Value-Packed Monthly Stays

If you’re planning to stay in the city for Ramadan, consider making Rove your home for the Holy Month. Enjoy special perks when you book a stay of 30 nights or more before the end of Ramadan. Rates start from AED 4,999/month with all fees included, valid across all Rove Hotels in Dubai.

Why live at Rove? Centrally located, Rove Hotels are well-connected to public transport facilities, making it the perfect stop for your next long stay. Rovers can benefit from:

Housekeeping services

All utility bills and internet included

Leisure facilities including an outdoor pool and 24-hour gym

50% discount on the self-service laundromat and on-demand laundry service

30% off on food and beverages in The Daily restaurant

Where: All Rove Hotels in Dubai

When: Rates applicable between 9th March and 15th May 2024

Price: Starting from AED 4,999 per month.

*Promotion bookable via rovehotels.com and 800 Rove (+971 4 561 9999)



Available at –

Rove At The Park – AED 4,999 per month

Rove Expo 2020 – AED 5,999 per month

Rove Healthcare City – AED 6,999 per month

Rove City Centre – AED 6,999 per month

Rove Trade Centre – AED 6,999 per month

Rove City Walk – AED 8,999 per month

Rove Dubai Marina –AED 9,999 per month

Rove Downtown – AED 9,999 per month

Rove La Mer Beach –AED 9,999 per month

