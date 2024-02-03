NewsLatest NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Police Academy earns 5-star rating in QS World University Rankings

Camille Quirino2 hours ago

Courtesy: Dubai Police/X

Dubai has made everyone proud again! The Dubai Police Academy has received a 5-star rating within the QS World University Rankings.

This means that the police academy is one of its own to achieve such an esteemed recognition in the world within the QS World University Rankings.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: “Congratulations to the new cohort of Dubai Police Academy graduates, who represent the future of the country’s police forces.”

“Their dedication and hard work mark the beginning of a noble journey in safeguarding the nation. Best wishes to the graduates and their families on this achievement,” he added.

Aside from that, he was also briefed on the ‘Police Innovation and Leadership’ (PIL), the first edition, which aimed to gather police leadership officers from different parts of the globe. 

In a recent graduation story, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum he described all graduating students in the ceremony as the “source of pride for the nation.”

