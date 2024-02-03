NewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi Police warn about electric scooter use

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 hours ago

Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Police/Facebook

Abu Dhabi Police recently shared a video on their Facebook account, cautioning the public about the hazards associated with using electric scooters in unauthorized areas and without adhering to safety protocols.

The video captured a man on an electric scooter recklessly crossing a road with oncoming traffic, highlighting the dangers of such behavior. 

It also showed individuals riding electric scooters at night without wearing protective gear and reflective clothing, neglecting crucial safety measures needed to reflect light and alert other drivers on the road.

According to the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) laws, light vehicles—such as scooters without seats—should not go against the direction of the traffic flow. Moreover, riders must wear a protective helmet at all times as well as reflective clothing when the area is too dark.

Furthermore, the Abu Dhabi Police strongly urge parents to take responsibility for monitoring and supervising their children’s use of scooters, emphasizing the significant role they play in ensuring their safety.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 hours ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Cami Template 83

Philippines anticipates abundant onion supply this year

2 hours ago
Cami Template 84

Dubai Police Academy earns 5-star rating in QS World University Rankings

3 hours ago
Cami Template 81

4 na anak, 3 tatay, anyare? OFW mom shares story

3 hours ago
TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 64

Tulfo wants probe over missing beauty queen Catherine Camilon

12 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button