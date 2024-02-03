Abu Dhabi Police warn about electric scooter use

Abu Dhabi Police recently shared a video on their Facebook account, cautioning the public about the hazards associated with using electric scooters in unauthorized areas and without adhering to safety protocols.

The video captured a man on an electric scooter recklessly crossing a road with oncoming traffic, highlighting the dangers of such behavior.

It also showed individuals riding electric scooters at night without wearing protective gear and reflective clothing, neglecting crucial safety measures needed to reflect light and alert other drivers on the road.

According to the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) laws, light vehicles—such as scooters without seats—should not go against the direction of the traffic flow. Moreover, riders must wear a protective helmet at all times as well as reflective clothing when the area is too dark.

Furthermore, the Abu Dhabi Police strongly urge parents to take responsibility for monitoring and supervising their children’s use of scooters, emphasizing the significant role they play in ensuring their safety.