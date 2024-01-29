NewsLatest NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai foils attempt to smuggle 234,000 Tramadol pills hidden in towel shipment

Camille Quirino

Courtesy: Dubai Customs/Facebook

Dubai Customs officers in Jebel Ali and Tecom’s Sea Customs Centres prevented an attempt to smuggle 234,000 Tramadol pills from an Asian country.

According to their Facebook post, the pills were hidden within a shipment of towels. The officers detected various densities and variations in the towel shipment using radiation inspection devices during the examination process.

Tramadol is legal but cannot be bought without a prescription. They are sometimes illegally transported because of their narcotic effect. 

Director-General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation Ahmed Mahboob Musabih said that Dubai has become a role model when it comes to addressing drugs as well as their associated risks and health hazards.

Some of Dubai’s comprehensive set of measures and technologies to fight against smuggling attempts are the “Early Warning” system and the “Risk Engine”, which identifies “pre-suspected shipments.” 

