BI thwarts trafficking attempt, underaged victim prevented from leaving PH

An underaged overseas Filipino worker (OFW) was not permitted by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to leave the Philippines due to trafficking.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco reported that an individual posing as a household service worker attempted to fly to Muscat, Oman on Monday, claiming to be an OFW.

After conducting a thorough investigation, authorities determined that the OFW appeared younger than indicated by her documents.

“Our alert primary inspection officer noticed that she seemed very young compared to her presented document, she was referred for secondary inspection,” said Tansingco.

According to the officers, the OFW presented herself as 30 years old to work as a household service worker in Oman.

“The immigration officers had reason to believe that she is underage, given the numerous inconsistencies in her statements and passports,” Tansingco explained. The minimum age for deployment as a household service worker in the Philippines is 24 years old.

The OFW admitted that her documents, including her passport and birth certificates, were processed in Marawi through an agent.

She said she has been staying in an accommodation owned by her agency in Paranaque for six months, and she could only receive her documents outside the airport before boarding her flight.

Tansingco is worried that there might be another human trafficking trend in the country.

“We are worried that this might mean that there is a resurgence of the modus,” he said. “Hence we are forwarding this to the proper authorities for further investigation to be able to catch these recruiters.”

Meanwhile, the victim filed cases against her recruiters with the help of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT).