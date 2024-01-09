WATCH: A closer look at how Dubai’s Al Maktoum Bridge is maintained

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) shared on Thursday a glimpse at how the emirate’s oldest bridge, the Al Maktoum Bridge, is being maintained to ensure its sustainability and efficiency in handling the traffic.

In a video posted on social media platform X, officials from the RTA can be seen planning and meticulously checking the interior and exterior parts of the Al Maktoum Bridge to secure the safety of motorists, providing smooth daily traffic operations for everyone.

Dubai’s #RTA confirmed that Al Maktoum Bridge is subjected to yearly comprehensive maintenance to ensure its sustainability and efficiency in handling traffic. The bridge, which is the oldest in Dubai, is crucial for crossing between Deira and Bur Dubai. RTA is always keen to… pic.twitter.com/jk2cI1jqhv — RTA (@rta_dubai) January 8, 2024

A crucial road for crossing between Deira and Bur Dubai, the Al Maktoum Bridge is maintained by the RTA through a structured plan divided into five phases:

Daily preventive and routine maintenance

During daily routine and preventive maintenance, RTA focuses on the proper functioning of several key components of the bridge including:

Checking the main electric generator, brake pedals, and hydraulic pipes

Examining for any oil leakage in the pipes, hoses, and hydraulic pumps that control the bridge’s opening and closing operations

Inspecting electrical connections to the hydraulic valves that manage the movement of the cylinders

Conducting visual inspections for the pedestrian lane on the bridge from the retaining wall facade, and all traffic signal lamps, with replacements made as necessary

Weekly maintenance

This phase centers around cleaning and inspecting the hydraulic switches of the bridge’s locking system, ensuring the proper functioning of the diesel engine designated for emergencies, testing the backup generator also used in emergencies, and cleaning and lubricating the master cylinders of the bridge cranes.

Monthly maintenance

Monthly routine and preventive maintenance activities include inspecting and maintaining the air conditioning units in the main control rooms and the bridge’s electrical panel rooms. RTA also checks the expansion joints and gaps of the bridge for integrity and functionality. Additionally, mechanical connections on the brake levers and drive chains, particularly those used in emergencies, are inspected, and lubricated. The bearing plates in the upper lock boxes are also inspected and lubricated, and the oil level in the brake system is also checked.

Quarterly preventive and routine maintenance

During this phase, RTA checks the oil level in the main electric motor and the brake levers, ensuring proper flow of lubricating oil for the circulation pump within the main electric motor and its cooling element, examining the condition of fender shackles and ropes, and inspecting the fasteners of the metal curtains that protect the bridge bases. Moreover, the maintenance team checks the integrity of the metal curtain walls.

Annual major overhaul of the bridge

The annual maintenance of the bridge is led by a designated international team where they inspect all civil and structural components of Al Maktoum Bridge’s movable part. This phase is strengthened by inspections carried out by a skilled team of divers focusing on ensuring the safety of the metal curtains that surround the underwater foundations of the bridge.

According to RTA, most of these maintenance activities are scheduled during the closure of the bridge, which is after midnight, twice a week. This timing strategy ensures minimal disruption to traffic flow and upholds public safety.

The authority strives hard to fulfill its goals in bolstering Dubai’s infrastructure projects in bridges, main roads, and the transportation system, as well as to keep pace with the current and future development of the emirate as RTA realizes its vision to be The World Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility.