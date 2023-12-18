Exciting news for Filipinos: Dubai Municipality welcomes visitors to ‘Souq Al Freej’ at Al Warqa Park and Al Barsha Pond Park

Dubai Municipality started the second season of the “Souq Al Freej” where Filipinos can visit local small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) promoting their homegrown products.

The government institution announced that the “Souq Al Freej” will be held in two phases. The first one will run from December 15th to 31st, 2023 at Al Warqa Park, while the second will run from January 5th to 21st, 2024 in Al Barsha Pond Park. Filipinos can visit this dynamic project from 4 PM to 10 PM.

Through this initiative, the municipality is working towards providing small, domestic entrepreneurs with commercial channels to promote and showcase their homegrown products in their neighborhood gardens.

This project will also encourage young people to start their businesses, exhibit locally-made products in public places, and boost their outreach to the community.

Director of the Department of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Ahmed Al Zarooni explained what the “Souq Al Free” project will entail.

“The second season of the ‘Souq Al Freej’ initiative will include many additions and investment opportunities for national cadres of neighborhood residents to encourage them to continue and develop their ambitious projects and initiatives. Along with improving customer trust and confidence in homegrown products, it also seeks to increase competition among them to offer the best product at the lowest possible price, especially in light of the initiative’s successful first season,” he said.

He also added that the project will feature various recreational activities for people of all ages, including restaurants and playgrounds for children. They are expecting to feature 30 projects displayed on the market.

Last year, the first season of the “Souq Al Freej” welcomed over 95,000 visitors.