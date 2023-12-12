NewsLatest NewsPH NewsTFT News

65 provinces in the Philippines expect drought by the end of May 2024

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

File photo of drought. Courtesy: iStock

At least 65 provinces in the Philippines are to expect drought by the end of May 2024, which is equivalent to 77 percent of the country’s total provinces.

The drought is said to be the cause of a “strong” El Niño, according to Renato Solidum, secretary of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST). 

In a Palace press briefing on Tuesday, Solidum stated: “By the end of May, 77 percent of the provinces of the country [that] will have potential for drought. That would be around 65 provinces”.

He noted that north Luzon and northern extreme Luzon would feel the long dry spell, while other parts of Mindanao would experience dry conditions. 

“So, essentially, the rest of the country would be from dry condition to drought, mostly drought,” Solidum added. 

A dry condition is described to be two consecutive months below normal rainfall conditions while a dry spell is three consecutive months below normal rainfall conditions. Both undergo a 21 to 60 percent reduction from average rainfall. 

On the other hand, drought is described as three consecutive months of way below normal rainfall conditions, which is a 60 percent reduction from average rainfall.

The Filipino geologist also noted that the country has been currently experiencing the effects in some areas, considering the decrease in rainfall of up to 80 percent which led to dry conditions or dry spells. 

Based on the recent conditions, he predicts that the country will feel moderate to severe drought from February to May 2024. These conditions will likely persist until next year’s second quarter. Solidum warned that the drought is “comparable” to the worst El Niño event in the world from 1997 to 1998.

“We need to plan ahead and we should make fast progress. The evaluation changed from the previous one,” Solidum said. “We also need to involve everyone in this effort.”

Solidum reassured the country that the government has already made a national action plan to offer food, water, and energy security as well as health and public safety amid the El Niño phenomenon.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Related Articles

Cami Template 3

Director Cathy Garcia-Sampana speaks about KathNiel breakup

5 mins ago
iStock 1077596150

Lowest temperature this month in UAE, recorded in Al Ain

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 12 12T104853.764

BI: 27 rescued OFWs in Cambodia ‘sold like slaves’

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 12 12T101754.626

Senator wants DOJ to issue immigration lookout order vs. Apollo Quiboloy

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button