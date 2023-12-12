65 provinces in the Philippines expect drought by the end of May 2024

At least 65 provinces in the Philippines are to expect drought by the end of May 2024, which is equivalent to 77 percent of the country’s total provinces.

The drought is said to be the cause of a “strong” El Niño, according to Renato Solidum, secretary of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

In a Palace press briefing on Tuesday, Solidum stated: “By the end of May, 77 percent of the provinces of the country [that] will have potential for drought. That would be around 65 provinces”.

He noted that north Luzon and northern extreme Luzon would feel the long dry spell, while other parts of Mindanao would experience dry conditions.

“So, essentially, the rest of the country would be from dry condition to drought, mostly drought,” Solidum added.

A dry condition is described to be two consecutive months below normal rainfall conditions while a dry spell is three consecutive months below normal rainfall conditions. Both undergo a 21 to 60 percent reduction from average rainfall.

On the other hand, drought is described as three consecutive months of way below normal rainfall conditions, which is a 60 percent reduction from average rainfall.

The Filipino geologist also noted that the country has been currently experiencing the effects in some areas, considering the decrease in rainfall of up to 80 percent which led to dry conditions or dry spells.

Based on the recent conditions, he predicts that the country will feel moderate to severe drought from February to May 2024. These conditions will likely persist until next year’s second quarter. Solidum warned that the drought is “comparable” to the worst El Niño event in the world from 1997 to 1998.

“We need to plan ahead and we should make fast progress. The evaluation changed from the previous one,” Solidum said. “We also need to involve everyone in this effort.”

Solidum reassured the country that the government has already made a national action plan to offer food, water, and energy security as well as health and public safety amid the El Niño phenomenon.