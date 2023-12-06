NewsLatest NewsPH NewsTFT News

Alleged Cebu heist mastermind passes 2023 PH Bar Exam

A photo of Jigger Geverola posted by the Freeman (2023)

Jigger Geverola, the alleged mastermind of the Oro Sugbo Pawnshop and Jewelry store heist in Cebu City, is among the 3,812 names listed in the Philippine Bar Exam Results released by the Supreme Court yesterday, December 5, 2023.

Geverola is currently in police custody due to his alleged involvement in the recent heist that happened in Colon Street, Cebu City last November 25, 2023. It was reported that the Oro Sugbo Pawnshop and Jewelry store was wiped out in two minutes by four armed men in broad daylight.

After the incident, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) immediately conducted a thorough investigation to identify the perpetrators. Five individuals, namely: Norman Lopez Manuel, Marcelyn Sonar, Dan Carlos Geverola Flores, Jordan Ramos Baquinao, and Jerum Cambarijan, were arrested. Both Flores and Baquinao pointed fingers on Geverola as the mastermind of the said heist. The said individuals, including Geverola, were suspected members of the Parojinog crime group — an organized crime organization operating in Cebu and Mindanao.

Geverola, who completed his law studies back in 2020, took the bar exams to pursue being a licensed lawyer. However, while waiting for the results he was detained by the CCPO due to his alleged involvement in the Oro Sugbo Pawnshop and Jewelry store heist. He also faced murder and arson charges back in 2001 but was apprehended in 2004.

