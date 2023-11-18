NewsLatest NewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

PICE-UAE Chapter celebrates Civil Engineering Month with an exciting lineup of activities

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

PICE UAE Chapter has been present in the United Arab Emirates since 2012, and for the past 11 years, it has been successful in achieving its objectives. These include providing support to continuing professional development of 1,460 members through organizing and holding technical seminars and promoting socio-civic responsibility by participating in various outreach programs and community projects.

The Celebration of Civil Engineering Month aims to support the objectives of the civil engineering profession including the advancement of the knowledge and practice of civil engineering, and the development of the fellowship among civil engineers.

We celebrate the remarkable contributions of civil engineers to society, inspiring the next generation of engineers and igniting the curiosity of young minds.

PICE UAE Chapter carried out a lineup of activities including participating in the following events:

Picture2

PICE UAE Chapter participated in the Philippine Professional Organization (PPO) sportsfest event held on 11-18 Nov 2023 in Dome Hudayriat and Khalifa University Abu Dhabi respectively.

Picture3

Picture4

PICE UAE Chapter participated in the Walkathon Diabetes Awareness Month, 11 Nov 2023.

Picture5

PICE UAE Chapter held the Webinar regarding the topic ‘’Design and Build Project Delivery Method from an Estimation Point of View” on 18 Nov 2023.

Picture666

The technical webinar was attended by Civil Engineering students from Tarlac State University.

In addition, PICE UAE Chapter participated in the events both for community and supporting the University in the Philippines as per below:

Picture7

PICE UAE Chapter – participated and sponsored the 2023 Batangas Hunger Conference held in Lipa Batangas, Philippines

Picture8

PICE UAE Chapter – sponsored the UPLB’s ARTCE – Engineering a Sustainable Legacy event, UP Los Banos, Philippines

Finally, the Celebration of Civil Engineering month by PICE UAE Chapter shall be concluded by the General Assembly and Election of 2024 Board of Directors and Officers on 25 Nov 2023. This event shall be attended by the general membership of PICE UAE Chapter including competent technical speakers who will be presenting on the topic related to geosynthetic and ground improvement. The event will also be attended by the representative from the Philippine Embassy who will share inspirational messages.

