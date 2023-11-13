‘Sa wakas makakalaya na ako’: De Lima says after being allowed to post bail

Former Senator Leila De Lima turned emotional following the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court’s decision to grant her bail on Monday, November 13.

In a quick statement to the media, De Lima said she is grateful to those who stood by her in the last 7 years.

“Hindi niya po ako pinabayaan. Sa kanyang paggagabay po sa akin, nandiyan po siya lagi para sa akin,” said De Lima referring to God.

“Nagpapasalamat po ako sa aking pamilya, sa aking mga kaibigan, sa kanilang pagmamahal di rin nila ako pinabayaan. Gusto kong pasalamatan ang aking legal defense team for all their sacrifices, their hard work, dedication and their commitment to my cause. Pinasasalamatan ko rin po si Honorable Judge Gener Gito sa kanyang katapatan sa batas at hustisya,” she added.

The former lawmaker also thanked the Marcos administration for allowing justice to prevail.

“At gusto ko ring pasalamatan ang BBM [Bongbong Marcos] administration for respecting the independence of the judiciary. Sa inyo pong lahat na naniwala sa akin maraming-maraming salamat po hindi niyo po ako pinabayaan, ipaglaban niyo po ako, maraming-maraming salamat,” she said.

“Sa wakas, makakalaya na po ako. For years, my whole being has been crying out for justice and freedom. For more than six long years, I’ve been praying, praying so hard for this day to come,” she added in a different message to reporters.