President Marcos says BSKE results ‘crucial’ to national politics

The results of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) are “crucial” in shaping the Philippines’ political landscape, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said on Monday after casting his vote at Batac City, Ilocos Norte past 7AM.

“I cannot overstate the importance of the result of the barangay elections. It’s very simple, I mean, the political dynamics is very simple. If halimbawa you are running for mayor, and the majority of the barangay officials are on your side, are helping you, ay talagang malaking bagay ‘yun. It will make it much easier to be elected in the local level,” Marcos told reporters.

“What happens here in the barangay elections, the results of the barangay election today are going to have an effect on the results in the midterm elections and subsequently in the national elections,” he added.

He emphasized that among all the elected officials, barangay officials are the ones who can deliver a large number of votes.

“Kapag sinabi ng mga barangay na magde-deliver ako sa’yo ng 350 votes sa aking barangay, asahan mo 350 ‘yun, totoo ‘yun, kaya napakahalaga ng resulta nito para sa aming mga pulitiko. Napakahalaga ng resulta ng barangay election,” the President explained.

He highlighted that barangay elections intensify as they are conducted at a more personal level compared to other elections.

“That is why ang sa aming assessment, kung minsan ay napakainit ng barangay election dahil talagang crucial ‘yan… It is held at the very intimate, personal level. That’s why nagkakainitan ng husto, kaya ‘yun ang nais nating iwasan,” he stated.