RTA to resume Global Village bus routes, Abra service

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the resumption of its bus services to accommodate the guests of Global Village for its upcoming 28th season 2023-2024.

According to RTA, bus services are scheduled to resume on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, coinciding with the official opening of activities at this multicultural family destination.

Four bus routes will serve the visitors, including the following:

Route (102) – departs from Rashdiya Bus Station to Global Village at intervals of 60 minutes.

Route (103) – departs from Al Ittihad Bus Station to the Global Village every 40 minutes.

Route (104) – departs from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to the Global Village every 60 minutes.

Route (106) – departs from the Mall of the Emirates Bus Station to the Global Village and service runs at 60-minute intervals.

The authority has shared that a single trip to the Global Village will cost AED10. These buses offer exceptional comfort and high safety features, ensuring a great travel experience to and from the Global Village. This adds to the enjoyment of individuals and families during the new tourist season.

Moreover, operations for electric Abras will also restart for Global Village’s new season. According to RTA, two Abras will be deployed for visitors to utilize, providing more enjoyment and elevating the visitor experience.

