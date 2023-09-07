SBP appoints Tim Cone as Gilas Pilipinas coach at 2023 Asian Games

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has appointed Tim Cone as the new head coach of the Gilas Pilipinas basketball team, set to compete in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

According to a report from ABS-CBN News, SBP president Al Panlilio revealed that they managed to persuade Cone, who had initially declined the offer to replace Chot Reyes, thanks to the encouragement of San Miguel Corp. CEO Ramon S. Ang.

“No minute was wasted to persuade the PBA’s winningest coach with the intervention of San Miguel Corp. CEO Ramon S. Ang to reconsider his earlier position to handle the national team,” Panlilio said in a statement.

However, Cone stressed that his role as the coach for Gilas Pilipinas would be temporary due to the limited time available for preparation before the Asian Games, which are just three weeks away.

“The Asian Games is coming up and they asked me to do it… I’d do it interim. It would be the idea that after the games they would have a longer time to explore and try to find the right guy,” Cone said in a press conference.

“At this point, I’m the interim,” he added.

Earlier, Cone’s friend Chot Reyes voluntarily ‘stepped aside’ following harsh criticisms from local basketball fans after Gilas suffered significant losses in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

He hesitated to accept the position out of respect for Reyes, whom he worked with during the FIBA World Cup. However, after receiving numerous texts and calls from colleagues, especially from his superior, Ramon S. Ang, he couldn’t refuse.

“RSA spoke to me and asked me if I would to it. I didn’t have to wait ’til the next day to say yes, once the big boss asks, it’s time to do it,” he said.

The Gilas Pilipinas bench for the Asian Games will also include SMC Sports Director Alfrancis Chua as team manager and PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial as deputy team manager.

Assisting Cone as Gilas assistant coaches will be Richard del Rosario, Jong Uichico, Josh Reyes, and PBA player LA Tenorio.