NewsLatest NewsTFT News

More rains expected as ‘Falcon’ intensifies into severe tropical storm

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera13 hours ago

Courtesy: PAGASA

PAGASA’s Sunday Bulletin reported that “Falcon” (international name: Khanun) has now intensified into a severe tropical storm, enhancing the southwest monsoon (habagat).

Over the next three days, it is expected to bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Luzon and Visayas.

As of 5 AM, Falcon’s center was situated approximately 1,190 km east of Northern Luzon.

Weather authorities predict that Falcon will gradually strengthen in the next three days and may become a typhoon between late Sunday evening or Monday early morning, reaching its peak intensity on Tuesday.

According to the track forecast, Falcon is likely to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Monday evening or Tuesday early morning.

While the possibility of Wind Signal hoisting remains low across the country based on the current forecast, the southwest monsoon’s intensification will bring gusty conditions to certain areas. Residents of Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, Northern Samar, as well as most of Calabarzon, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas, should brace for gusty winds, especially in coastal and upland/mountainous regions exposed to strong winds.

Moreover, forecasted rainfall amounts are expected to be higher in elevated or mountainous areas. Given these conditions, there is a heightened risk of flooding and rain-induced landslides in those vulnerable areas. Residents are urged to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this weather disturbance.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera13 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 07 30T184111.779

‘Kamusta Pilipinas’: UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi captures PH’s Taal Volcano

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 30T152648.018

IECEP UAE holds back-to-back seminars, oathtaking ceremonies for new engineers and technicians

9 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 30T143715.768

Two supermoons to illuminate the night sky in August

9 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 30T135640.815

BI: PH southern ‘backdoor’ still being used by human traffickers

10 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button