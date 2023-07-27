TikTok introduces text-only posts, to challenge other social media platforms

TikTok, the popular social media platform recognized for its addictive video content, has recently announced its plan to introduce text-only posts, joining the league of tech giants offering an alternative to Twitter.

In a report from AFP, the upcoming text posts feature on TikTok will resemble those found on Instagram, which also launched a similar challenge to Twitter through Threads, following its renaming by owner Elon Musk to X.

Leveraging its vast user base of around 1.4 billion monthly active users, according to specialist site Business of Apps, TikTok is well-positioned to venture into this space, just like Meta-owned Threads.

However, unlike Meta’s approach, TikTok has decided to integrate its text-only feature directly into its existing app, foregoing the launch of a separate product, as done by Meta with Threads.

In this new format, TikTok’s text posts will remain more visually engaging than traditional Twitter or Threads posts, offering users the ability to include colorful backgrounds, music, and stickers in their textual content.

The move to add text-only posts is seen as a step towards expanding the boundaries of content creation for TikTok users and tapping into the creative potential often witnessed in comments and captions.

While several smaller platforms like Mastodon, Bluesky, and Substack Notes have emerged as potential rivals to Twitter, none have managed to dethrone it despite its recent troubles.

Elon Musk revealed that Twitter’s advertising revenue has plummeted by roughly half, providing an opening for these challengers to make their mark.