RTA to resume marine transport services between Dubai and Sharjah in August

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with Sharjah’s RTA, is set to resume its ferry services on August 4, 2023, Friday.

Being the first of its kind, the marine service will connect Dubai with other emirates through shuttles running between between Al Ghubaiba Marine Station in Dubai and Aquarium Marine Station in Sharjah.

According to the RTA, eight journeys a day will be available from Monday-Thursday (weekdays), and six journeys from Friday-Sunday (weekends).

The journey between Al Ghubaiba Station and the Sharjah Aquarium Station takes about 35 minutes. On weekdays, there will be two morning journeys from Sharjah at 07:00 and 08:30 along with one morning journey from Dubai at 07:45. In the evening, there will be two journeys from Sharjah at 16:45 and 18:15, and three journeys from Dubai at 16:00, 17:30 and 19:00.

From Friday to Sunday, there will be six journeys, three journeys from each side starting from noon. Departure times from Sharjah will be at 14:00, 16:00, and 18:00, whereas the journeys from Dubai will start at 15:00, 17:00 and 20:00.

Ticket fares for a single journey are priced at AED 15 for the Silver Class and AED 25 for the Gold Class but will be free of charge for People of Determination and children under five.

Customers can pay the fare through different channels: at the Customer Services Desk at the station, use Nol card, or buy tickets online through https://marine.rta.ae.

The introduction of the Dubai Ferry service is part of the cooperative efforts between Dubai and Sharjah to offer additional mobility choices, ease traffic intensity, and use safe maritime transport given the extended coastal area of the two emirates.