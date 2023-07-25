UAE residents to enjoy another long weekend in September

NewsLatest NewsTFT News

Residents in the UAE are eagerly awaiting the next long weekend and the remaining holidays this 2023 following the recent Islamic New Year long weekend.

On September 29, Friday, the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) will be celebrated, which marks another public holiday. Since this special day coincides with a regular weekend, residents will enjoy an extended holiday until Sunday, marking the last long weekend of the year.

In Islamic countries, including the Gulf nations, the observance of the Prophet’s birthday takes place on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444, the third month of the Islamic calendar.

Moreover, the remaining two holidays of the year will be on December 2 and 3, celebrating the UAE’s National Day. Despite falling on a Saturday and Sunday, which are official weekends for most residents, there will still be plenty of special events and discounts for everyone to enjoy.

For those planning ahead, a 9-day break for Eid Al Fitr is predicted for the first half of 2024, expected to be on April 10, 2024. This is based on astronomical calculations, however, this date may be subject to change depending on moon sighting and official announcements.

