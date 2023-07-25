NewsTFT News

Signal no. 5 raised over Babuyan Islands due to Super Typhoon Egay

Lianne Micah Asidera

Courtesy: PAGASA

State weather bureau PAGASA has raised Signal No. 5 over the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands due to Super Typhoon Egay.

Under Signal No. 5, the weather bureau says residents can expect a ‘very intense typhoon’ and ‘very strong winds’ of more than 185 km/h in at least 12 hours.

PAGASA said that the situation is potentially very destructive to the community under Signal No.5.

“All travels and outdoor activities should be cancelled,” the weather bureau reported.

“Evacuation to safer shelters should have been completed since it may be too late under this situation,” it added.

The northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana and Gonzaga) and the rest of Babuyan Islands are under Signal no. 4.

Meantime, Signal no. 3 is raised over the northeastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Maconacon, Palanan, Santa Maria, San Pablo, Santo Tomas, Cabagan, Tumauini), the rest of Cagayan, Apayao, eastern portion of Ilocos Norte (Vintar, Adams, Pagudpud, Dumalneg, Nueva Era, Carasi, Bangui, Piddig, Solsona), northeastern portion of Kalinga (Rizal, Pinukpuk) and Batanes.

