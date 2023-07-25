4 Reasons Why You Should Go for HONOR 90 5G as Your Next Upgrade

Amidst the extensive array of smartphone options available in the market, determining the ideal choice can be confusing as you weigh various features. In today’s era, users are seeking innovative advancements in camera technology, performance, and battery life, which are aspects that HONOR is renowned for and the introduction of the new HONOR 90 further solidifies HONOR’s position as a noteworthy industry innovator.

Leveraging the company’s substantial investments in research and development, the HONOR 90 delivers a distinctive user experience, with exceptional camera capabilities, impressive performance, and eye-comfort innovations. Here is why we recommend HONOR 90 as your trustworthy smartphone to consider for your upgrade.

AI Vlog Master

With its exceptional AI Vlog Master, HONOR 90 5G takes video creation to a whole new level.

Prepare to be amazed by the exceptional AI Vlog capabilities that will revolutionize your video-making experience forever.

Imagine the convenience of “AI Instant Movie”, a powerful tool that simplifies the creation of social media-ready 15-second videos with just a few taps. With this assistance, you can effortlessly transform your footage into engaging and shareable content, perfect for capturing the memorable moments.

With the incredible AI Video Recommendation feature, the HONOR 90 5G can detect the scene you’re capturing and recommend the best video mode to make the most out of the moment. This means you can effortlessly achieve the optimal video settings for any situation, ensuring that your videos truly shine.

Whether you’re capturing a stunning landscape, a vibrant cityscape, or an exciting social gathering, the HONOR 90 5G will guide you towards capturing videos that are perfectly suited to the scene, delivering outstanding results every time.

The HONOR 90 5G introduces the remarkable AI Noise Reduction feature, which enhances the audio quality of your recordings by effectively eliminating background noise. Whether you’re capturing a video in a crowded environment or conducting a voice call in a noisy setting, this advanced technology intelligently identifies and filters out unwanted noise, ensuring clear and crisp audio. This feature is particularly beneficial for content creators, vloggers, and individuals who value high-quality audio in their recordings and communications.

Innovative 0 Risk Eye-Comfort Display

As users, we understand the growing concern about the potential risks to our eyes from prolonged smartphone use. It’s essential to prioritize our eye health and take proactive measures to mitigate any potential strain or discomfort.

The HONOR 90 places great importance on your eye comfort in all scenarios, ensuring a strain-free experience. With thoughtful design and innovative features, it delivers optimal visual performance while safeguarding your eye health. Thanks to the highest achieved 3840Hz PWM dimming technology on a smartphone, the display maintains a flicker-free experience even at lower brightness levels.

HONOR understands the importance of natural light conditions and has incorporated dynamic light technology into the HONOR 90. By simulating natural light rhythms and using Dynamic Dimming technology, it stimulates ciliary muscle movement and reduces eye fatigue by up to 18%.

The display’s brightness level also adjusts automatically to external lighting conditions, providing optimal visibility without straining your eyes during work. All those innovative features make HONOR 90 a reliable companion that prioritizes your eye health, ensuring a comfortable and immersive experience in various scenarios.

A Powerful 200MP Ultra Clear Camera

The HONOR 90’s camera system is a true gem, offering an array of features and capabilities that cater to every capturing scenario. This camera system is a testament to the dedication and innovation behind the HONOR 90. With its powerful hardware and intelligent optimizations, it sets the stage for you to unleash your creativity and capture unforgettable moments with ease.

HONOR 90 debuts as a breakthrough camera with multiple innovative features. At the heart of this camera system lies a 200MP Main Camera, equipped with a 1/1.4-inch sensor, ready to capture breathtaking moments. Complementing it are a 12MP ultra-wide and macro camera, offering a 112° field of view for capturing expansive landscapes and detailed close-ups. Additionally, a 2MP Depth camera enhances the camera’s ability to accurately gauge distance, resulting in stunning depth-of-field effects.

On the front, the 50MP Front Camera shines in capturing stunning selfies, brimming with intricate details. This makes the HONOR 90 a perfect companion if you are a content creator, since it enables you to produce captivating visuals. The bokeh effects have also been refined to provide a more natural transition between the background blur and the subject, adding an extra layer of professionalism to your selfies. Top of Form

Industry-Leading Quad-Curved Display

HONOR 90 comes with a display that is set to captivate your senses, offering an impressive viewing experience that draws you into a world of entertainment with an expansive Quad-curved screen, generously spanning 6.7 inches. The AMOLED panel beneath the glass unveils an impressive resolution of 2664×1200, ensuring that whether you are watching movies, playing games, or indulging in multimedia content, you will be treated to high-quality visuals with remarkable detail.

But the display doesn’t stop there. With a wide color gamut encompassing 1.07 billion colors and complete coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, this screen complements its resolution by presenting visuals that are breathtaking. Get ready to witness a vibrant spectrum of hues that bring your favorite movies, games, and multimedia to life with stunning realism.

Seamless user experience that gives you a peace of mind

The HONOR 90 boasts an impressive Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1 Accelerated Edition 5G 4nm processor that delivers outstanding performance, effortlessly tackling even the most challenging tasks. With this powerful chipset, you can expect smooth multitasking and seamless operation in various scenarios.

Furthermore, the device runs on the HONOR MagicOS 7.1, a customized version of Android 13. This advanced operating system enhances your overall smartphone experience with its upgraded features and intelligent functionalities. Whether you’re navigating through apps, gaming, or managing your daily tasks, the HONOR 90 provides a smarter and more convenient user interface that caters to your needs.

Price & Availability

The HONOR 90 5G is available in three brilliant colors – Diamond Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black, all of which were inspired by the beauty of nature and designed for style–conscious users.

HONOR 90 is available now for pre-order from AED 1599 for 19GB (12+7) + 256GB version and AED 1999 for 19GB (12+7) + 512GB version with free gifts worth AED 597 including HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X3, 1 year screen protection via hihonor.com , Axiom, Carrefour, Emax, Jumbo, KM Trading, Lulu, Sharaf DG, Noon, Etisalat.

For more information, please visit HONOR online store at https://www.hihonor.com