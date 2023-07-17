Marcos on P20/kilo of rice: Ginagawa natin ang lahat

President Bongbong Marcos said that his administration is doing everything to achieve his campaign promise of bringing down the price of a kilo of rice to as low as P20.00.

In an event in Pampanga, Marcos hopes to replicate the work of Kadiwa stores which provide affordable prices to consumers.

“Ang programa ng Kadiwa ay napakasimple lamang… pinapalapit natin sa magsasaka ang palengke. Kaya… ang mga middleman at added costs ay binabawasan natin,” Marcos said in a speech.

Marcos added that the ultimate aim of the Kadiwa program is to ensure the Philippines’ food security, not only to decrease prices of agricultural products but also to boost their production.

The President also responded on the question on when the P20/kilo of rice will happen.

“Iyong ating hangarin na P20 na bigas eh wala pa tayo roon, pero ginagawa natin ang lahat,” he said.

Marcos is also serving as the current Agriculture Secretary.