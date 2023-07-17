NewsLatest NewsTFT News

Marcos on P20/kilo of rice: Ginagawa natin ang lahat

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Courtesy: RTVM/Facebook

President Bongbong Marcos said that his administration is doing everything to achieve his campaign promise of bringing down the price of a kilo of rice to as low as P20.00.

In an event in Pampanga, Marcos hopes to replicate the work of Kadiwa stores which provide affordable prices to consumers.

“Ang programa ng Kadiwa ay napakasimple lamang… pinapalapit natin sa magsasaka ang palengke. Kaya… ang mga middleman at added costs ay binabawasan natin,” Marcos said in a speech.

Marcos added that the ultimate aim of the Kadiwa program is to ensure the Philippines’ food security, not only to decrease prices of agricultural products but also to boost their production.

The President also responded on the question on when the P20/kilo of rice will happen.

“Iyong ating hangarin na P20 na bigas eh wala pa tayo roon, pero ginagawa natin ang lahat,” he said.

Marcos is also serving as the current Agriculture Secretary.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2023 07 17 at 12.16.26 PM

HONOR Marks a New Era of Innovations with All New AI technologies on HONOR 90 5G

7 mins ago
TFT NEWS immigration

BI warns of illegal recruitment scheme targeting former OFWs

54 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 17T111222.401

Sabrina M unfazed by legal threats over claims about Rico Yan

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 17T105501.393

South Korea flood death toll rises to 49, Yoon orders all-out effort

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button