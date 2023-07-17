Marcos launches ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ brand of governance

President Bongbong Marcos has unveiled a new brand of governance called ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ as part of its leadership campaign and implement an exclusive and transformative government.

“Bagong Pilipinas is characterized by a principled, accountable, and dependable government reinforced by unified institutions of society, whose common objective is to realize the goals and aspirations of every Filipino,” Executive Secretary Luc as Bersamin wrote in a memorandum circular.

“Bagong Pilipinas is the overarching theme of the Administration’s brand of governance and leadership, which calls for deep and fundamental transformation in all sectors of society and government, and fosters the State’s commitment towards the attainment of comprehensive policy reforms and full economic recovery,” the circular added.

Under the circular, Marcos urges all government agencies to adopt to the new campaign in forming their strategies and activities and incorporate if to existing programs or initiatives.

A lawmaker slammed the new brand of governance and said that this will not even help the most pressing issues of the country today.

“Ang bottom line, nakakatulong ba ito sa kahirapan, inflation, kakulangan sa sweldo, unemployment, underemployment? Kailangan ba ito ng mamamayang Pilipino? Dini-describe ang magiging objective ng gobyerno, pero nagawa ba ang substantial na kaalwanan sa mga mamamayang Pilipino…Dapat hindi na ito pinagkakaabalahan ng administrasyon,” ACT Teachers Party-list Representative France Castro said.