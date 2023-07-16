Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque attracts over 3.3 million visitors in H1 2023

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC) in Abu Dhabi has welcomed 3,334,757 visitors in the first half of 2023, marking a 127 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

In a report from Emirates News Agency (WAM), the visitors were divided into 914,195 worshippers and 2,388,437 tourists. Among the tourists, 1,684,409 visited the mosque, while 704,028 explored the mosque’s visitor centre and market.

The mosque’s library received 1,104 visitors, while the number of vehicles transporting visitors to the mosque totalled 757,026. The mosque’s jogging track, on the other hand, accommodated 32,125 people during H1 2023.

Furthermore, domestic visitors accounted for 19 percent of the total, and international visitors for 81 percent, reflecting the mosque’s significant status as one of the world’s top tourist attractions, as it draws millions of visitors annually.

In the first half of this year, 648 official delegation bookings were made, comprising 10,979 individuals. The mosque welcomed 167 high-level delegations, including visits from ten heads of state, three deputy heads of state, two prime ministers, six parliament heads, 36 ministers, four deputy ministers, and 19 ambassadors and consuls-general, as well as 87 visits from various official foreign delegations.

Meanwhile, cultural tour specialists at the mosque conducted 2,637 cultural tours, attracting 37,402 visitors from around the world. These tours play a key role in promoting its message of tolerance, inspired by the true teachings of the Islamic religion.

These impressive figures showcase the mosque’s commitment to providing top-notch services to both worshippers and visitors, ensuring they have exceptional and diverse experiences.

Further, it reinforces the mosque’s global achievements, which includes being ranked as first in the region and fourth in the “Top Attractions” subcategory of TripAdvisor’s ‘Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2022: the Best of the Best Destinations’ list. Additionally, it secured the ninth spot globally as “Top Cultural & Historical Tours” in the same awards’ subcategory.