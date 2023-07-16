Kamal Vachani of Al Maya Group expresses joy as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits UAE

On July 15, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, warmly received Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, in Abu Dhabi, marking the commencement of the Prime Minister’s official visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, the esteemed leaders discussed the deep-rooted historical ties between their respective countries and peoples, while also commending the level of joint strategic cooperation across various vital sectors.

Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner of Al Maya Group, expressed his joy regarding the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “We are all excited about the visit; UAE-India relations have strengthened over the years, especially under the esteemed leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as well as Indian Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi.”

“Both nations have worked tirelessly to create more opportunities for their citizens and strengthen trade relations such as the historic CEPA. The visit will further cement bilateral ties while boosting UAE and Indian economy. We welcome this visit that will further reflect UAE-India’s vision and mission for all,” he added.