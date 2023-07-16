Dubai’s Burj Khalifa among top 10 buildings worldwide with best views

A recent study conducted by Buildworld has placed Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa among the top 20 buildings in the world offering the most stunning views. The soaring structure, renowned as the world’s tallest building at 828 meters, has also claimed the title of the structure with the best views in Asia and the Middle East.

The study looked at reviews on TripAdvisor and found 2,132 mentions of the term “beautiful views” for Burj Khalifa. This secured its sixth position on the list of Top 20 Buildings With the Most Beautiful Views in the World.

The Burj Khalifa is the tallest building globally and holds several other records such as: the highest number of stories in the world, the highest occupied floor in the world, the highest outdoor observation deck in the world, and the tallest service elevator in the world.

Its observation deck on Level 148 offers scenic views of the city, and visitors can also enjoy panoramic views from other decks on levels 125 and 124.

Meanwhile, the study named the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, as the building with the best views, followed by the Empire State Building in the US and other iconic structures.

The research aimed to identify buildings that offer the most impressive views based on reviews from visitors on TripAdvisor.

Buildworld, the company behind the study, supplies building materials to tradespeople and consumers across the UK.